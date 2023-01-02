Three Major Rawalpindi Road Projects in Limbo as Administrators Sleep

Due to the local administration’s non-seriousness, work on three major projects of Kutchery Chowk reconstruction, Defence Chowk, and the signal-free route from Kattchery Chowk to the highway is unlikely to begin in FY2022-23.

The Punjab government authorized Rs. 6.4 billion for the Kutchery Chowk renovation project and transferred Rs. 1 billion to the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

However, the civic authority was unable to initiate the project due to the absence of a traffic management plan and the district administration’s lack of interest.

Also authorized was the Rs. 2.2 billion Defence Chowk project for 2021. Similarly, though, the work on the project has not yet begun due to the National Highway Authority’s (NHA) delayed progress on the Soan River bridge.

The third project was to eliminate traffic signals along The Mall and Peshawar Road from Kutchery Chowk to Motorway Chowk. Previously, the project was part of the Punjab Annual Development Programme, but work has yet to begin.

The anticipated cost of the project is Rs. 10 billion, which includes building a flyover and four underpasses. The underpasses will be constructed at the GPO Chowk, GHQ Chowk, Qasim Market, and Military Hospital Chowk intersections.

According to Dawn, the administration is trying to include this project in the Annual Development Programme 2023-24. Citing RDA spokesman Mohammad Irfan, the report added that RDA was working on the projects and will launch them soon.