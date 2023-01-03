RCCI to Convene All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference on Economy

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) while showing grave concerns about the current economic situation of the country has convened the All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference.

The conference will start on January 16 in Islamabad and will conclude on January 18. More than fifty chamber presidents, presidents of women’s chambers and small chambers, and their representatives from all over the country will participate in the conference. A joint declaration will be issued at the end of the conference.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq in a media briefing at the chamber house on Tuesday said that the economic activities are at a standstill due to the current uncertainty. The purpose of the conference is to bring together all the presidents under one roof and prepare a joint declaration.

He expressed hope that the government will address the grievances of the traders. The business community is worried due to the economic instability in the country. There is a concern due to downsizing in the industries, he added.

Rafiq welcomed the discussion on the country’s economy in the National Security Committee (NSC). He said that the biggest issue at this time is double-digit inflation which has wiped out the purchasing power of the common man.