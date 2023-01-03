UAE Residents Will Be Able to Rate Govt Performance Soon

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cabinet has approved the Government Services Observatory (GSO), a portal that displays real-time public satisfaction with government services.

The development comes after Vice-President (VP) and Prime Minister (PM) of the UAE and Dubai’s Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, led the first meeting of the Cabinet in 2023.

In addition, UAE Cabinet also authorized a roadmap, including 33 projects and a national action plan until 2030. The roadmap involves steps to improve agriculture and dry lands and minimize climate change’s effects on the ecosystem.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted a five-point agenda for UAE in 2023. The plan emphasized on national identity building, environmental and sustainability advancement, education sector development, Emiratization (an employment initiative), and strengthening UAE’s worldwide economic relations.

Despite being a Middle Eastern country, UAE is striving to become a liberal economy with a diverse range of opportunities for foreign tourists and global investors.