Punjab to Face 7th Wave of Coronavirus Soon Due to Highly Infectious Variant: WHO

Expecting an emergence of the most recent Omicron sub-variant of the Coronavirus, Punjab health officials have advised another booster dose for viral protection, as most individuals lack immunity during the winter.

They are concerned because a substantial portion of the province’s inhabitants received booster doses five months ago, rendering the majority of individuals vulnerable to the new variant known as “BQ-1,” a sub-variant of the Omicron.

ALSO READ Pakistan Reports First Case of China’s Most Infectious Coronavirus Variant

The conclusions were reached during a meeting called by Punjab’s directorate of health services on Monday. The committee resolved to give the Communicable Disease Control (CDC) Punjab a prominent role in combating the virus’s 7th wave.

According to an official, a World Health Organization (WHO) delegate informed the gathering that there is a possible risk of the 7th wave of Covid-19 reappearance in Punjab.

He mentioned that the new sub-variant of Omicron BQ-1 has high transmissibility, claiming that it has led to an unpleasant situation in China as a result of hundreds of thousands of new cases in the country.

Based on the official’s statement, the respondents acknowledged that the new sub-variant of the Omicron necessitated immediate action by reactivating all existing plans in order to prevent its spread in Punjab.

ALSO READ Punjab Food Authority to Ban Unpackaged Milk in Lahore

It has also been suggested that an emergency session of the technical workgroup be organized today (Tuesday) to plan for the expected 7th wave of the virus.

The authorities should take action to improve the monitoring and sequencing of cases, genomic sequences, field investigations, laboratory evaluations, and so on.