Israeli PM Set to Visit UAE in First Official Trip After Announcing Expansion into Palestine

Israel’s re-elected Prime Minister (PM), Benjamin Netanyahu, known for his anti-Muslim views, is likely to visit United Arab Emirates (UAE) on his first official foreign trip.

According to Israeli media, Netanyahu may travel to the UAE next week, however, it has yet to be confirmed. Following Netanyahu’s election, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated him.

During his previous regime, Netanyahu signed US-supported Abraham Accords, normalizing ties between Israel, UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

After Abraham Accords, Israel and UAE ties have been thriving, as UAE has experienced an increase in the number of Israeli tourists. Furthermore, both countries signed a free trade agreement last year.

Following the re-election of Netanyahu, Israel’s expansion into Palestine’s West Bank is also on the horizon. He previously mentioned that one of his key goals is to increase the number of settlements there.

On the other hand, analysts believe that Netanyahu’s dependence on Zionists can affect the Abraham Accords, especially Netanyahu’s aim to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.