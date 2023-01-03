UK Judge Reverses Decision of Indian-Origin Ex-Home Secretary Against Pakistani Businessman

The United Kingdom’s (UK) Royal Courts of Justice has ruled in the favor of renowned Pakistani businessman, Jabir Motiwala.

According to details, Motiwala had filed a case against former Home Secretary Priti Patel, contending that she illegally revoked his visit visa and sent him to prison after his US extradition case in London High Court collapsed.

Motiwala claimed that his 10-year visit visa was illegally canceled by the Home Office, stating that he had overstayed beyond the six months allowed for visitors. Since Motiwala was under arrest from 18 August 2018 to 14 April 2021, he wasn’t able to leave the UK.

Judge Justice Ellenbogen of the Royal Courts of Justice in his verdict termed the move of the Home Office as illegal. The Judge noted that the former Home Secretary did not treat Motiwala fairly.

Resultantly, the Home Office has accepted to restore Motiwala’s visit visa, pay damages for being imprisoned, and disburse the legal fees for the case. The Home Office will also disburse the legal fees for the US extradition case.

On 6 April 2021, the US government quashed the extradition case against Motiwala. The Home Office was informed about this development. However, instead of immediately releasing him and giving him back his passport, the Home Office revoked his visit visa. He was also kept in illegal detention.

The Home Office deported Motiwala to Pakistan. He reached Karachi on 15 April 2021. Motiwala decided to move to court against the Home Office, which repeatedly declined his request for visa restoration and payment of damages and legal costs.

Via: Geo