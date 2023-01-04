Cristiano Ronaldo Confuses Saudi Arabia With South Africa in First Al-Nassr Press Conference [Video]

Portugal superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo suffered an embarrassing moment in his first press conference after officially joining the Saudi Arabian football club, Al Nassr. Ronaldo bizarrely stated that he is happy to move to South Africa, as he mistook the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the rainbow nation.

Ronaldo’s gaffe went viral on social media as football fans pounced on the opportunity to troll the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The 37-year-old stated, “The football is different, so for me, it’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa. This is why I want to change, and to be honest I’m really not worried about what people say.”

Check out the video here:

Ronaldo shocked the footballing world last week as he signed for the Saudi Arabian club in the most lucrative contract in football history. Ronaldo’s move came as a surprise to many as it was believed that Ronaldo would continue his career in Europe.

The former Real Madrid superstar confirmed that he had received many offers from around the world, but he decided to join Al Nassr as he had made a commitment to the club. He said that he had received offers from the USA, Australia, and from his home country, Portugal, but he thought best to join Al Nassr to promote the game in Saudi Arabia.