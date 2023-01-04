Google Pixel 7’s Affordable Sibling Appears in Hands On Video

A leak of Google’s smartphone launch roadmap indicates that the Pixel 7a will become an official product “around April or May”. This announcement is most likely to take place at the Google I/O annual developer conference which typically takes place in May each year.

As we approach the launch date, more and more leaks are beginning to surface. A blurry video was leaked today that was recorded hands-on, possibly from Vietnam. This is because the phone appears to have its language set to Vietnamese. Despite the blur, the phone’s design and UI are clearly visible in the video below.

This video shows the unit in use. It has a 90Hz screen as indicated by the toggle in settings. Dual-SIM support is also available, but that is all we know from the leak. According to past rumors, the Pixel 7a will feature an FHD+ resolution screen, dual rear cameras, wireless charging support (limited to 5W), and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Official-looking renders of the Pixel 7a were released last November. They show a device with a striking resemblance to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in terms of design, which is fitting given their common names. However, the front shows that it will be a cheaper device compared to the others since the bezels are much thicker.

Fan Favorite Camera

Last year’s Google Pixel 6a surprised the world by becoming the people’s champion of smartphone photography as shown by YouTuber Mkbhd‘s yearly blind smartphone camera test. This test makes you vote for your favorite photos in side-by-side comparisons without revealing the phones they come from, hence the “blind” in its name.

The Google Pixel 6a won this test alongside the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

Indeed, the Pixel 7a has big shoes to fill and we expect to see great performance once again, especially since the Pixel 7 series brings major improvements over its predecessors.