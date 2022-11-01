Google Pixel 7 Pro is Durable But Prone to Scratches [Video]

Better late than never, the newest Google Pixel has finally arrived at the famed JerryRigEverything durability test for a trial by fire (and blade). As expected, the glossy new camera visor is prone to scratches, and so is the rest of the Pixel 7 Pro.

The scratch test was the most alarming of the trials. The screen is nothing out of the ordinary, scratching at a level 6 on Moh’s hardness scale and getting deeper grooves at level 7. The phone’s frame and camera visor are made from recycled aluminum and the large camera bump is prone to scratching due to its glossy nature.

It was covered with minor scratches soon after coming out of the box before the scratch test even began. The visor will attract scratches from all your usual pocket items including coins, keys, and other sharp objects. The rear panel is no different, even though it is protected by the same Gorilla Glass Victus that covers the front. Thankfully, the optical fingerprint sensor works even with deep scratches on the screen.

The display is able to last about 20 seconds under a naked flame before it takes permanent damage and leaves a black smudge behind. Despite the damage, the screen is able to function perfectly fine.

Last but not the least, the bend test curved the Pixel 7 Pro at a precarious angle, but it did not snap or crack whatsoever. It does, however, leave a tiny fracture around the main camera visor, which can kill the phone’s water resistance. But regardless of the flex, the phone was able to hold its own and survive the durability test, albeit not with flying colors.

We would recommend using a protective case with the Pixel 7 Pro to shield it from scratches and other damage.