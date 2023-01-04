Govt to Divert Rs. 10 Billion From PSDP to Pay Stipends to 20,000 Interns

The government will divert Rs. 10 billion from the development budget for the payment of stipends to 20,000 interns.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council will today consider a proposal of the Planning Ministry related to the diversion of PSDP allocation for funding the National Development Internship Programme (NDIP), an official source told ProPakistani.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Exports Shrink for Fourth Consecutive Month in December

The government is launching National Development Internship Programme (NDIP) to hire 20,000 interns in new/ongoing development schemes during the current financial year 2022-23, the source said.

According to the proposal the stipend of the internship program shall be paid from the funds reserved under the head of contingency of development projects, the source said.

ALSO READ ECC Okays Rs. 10 Billion for Liquidity Requirement of PSO

Interns will be hired for one year for various development projects. It has been recommended that the age limit of the interns would be up to 30 years and he/she will be paid a stipend of Rs. 40,000 per month.

Any Pakistani citizen with 16 years HEC recognized degree or three years diplomas of associate engineer, paramedic/technician courses, or any other recognized three-year diploma after intermediate in a technical field from a recognized body/institution in the field relevant to the project will be eligible for the program.