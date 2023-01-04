Indus Earth Trust Partners with the Coca-Cola Company to Support Flood-Hit Communities of Sindh

Indus Earth Trust and the Coca-Cola Company have joined forces to extend their support and provide a flood relief grant of PKR 11,500,000 to the communities adversely affected by the devastating floods of 2022 in Thatta, Sindh, Pakistan.

The aim of this funding is to support 1,000+ displaced households, and to provide the vulnerable victims with food, shelter, mosquito nets, WASH facilities, hygienic kits, clean drinking water, and basic shelter support, especially to families led by women, differently-abled individuals, and minority groups.

Moreover, the community will also be provided with safe drinking water facilities. Bondh E Shams, a global water charity organization, is installing its solar-powered all-in-one water pump and filtration system in a communal place, and Tayaba.org will be providing H2O water wheels to the women for easier access.

Fahad Ashraf, Vice-President of Coca-Cola Pakistan, said, “The sheer scale of damage across Pakistan owing to the recent catastrophic floods is unprecedented. To help those affected we need a united response. At Coca-Cola, we are committed to building sustainable shared communities and these joint efforts with the Indus Earth Trust are a part of that commitment.”

The government reports revealed that one-third of Pakistan was under water and up to the present date, the water is still stagnant and continues to be a source of health hazards in many areas of Pakistan.

Shahid Sayeed Khan, CEO of Indus Earth Trust, stated, “The recent floods in Pakistan have shown to the world that tackling climate change and environmental degradation needs to be our collective top priority. It impacts not only all aspects of our lives but our survival as a species.”

“At Indus Earth Trust, our vision is to work for the development of neglected coastal communities by maintaining their sense of dignity. For this, partnerships with organizations like Coca-Cola play a key role in reaching to the maximum number of these communities,” he added.

In times of such wide-reaching catastrophe, the nation requires nationwide coordinated efforts between the government, I/NGOs, and donors including corporates. Coca-Cola has been at the frontline since the floods hit.

The Coca-Cola Foundation, the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company, provided a grant of USD 250,000, to CARE International that supported immediate relief efforts in the country for approximately 1,000 households with essential supplies.

