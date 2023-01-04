PTA Chairman Relinquishes Charge After Completing Term

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa on Wednesday left charge after completing his tenure.

Sources in PTA have confirmed to ProPakistani that Bajwa has relinquished charge on completion of his four-year tenure.

According to the sources, PTA chairman has informed the authority about leaving the charge. He also thanked the officers of the authority for their cooperation during his tenure. It may be recalled that Bajwa assumed office back in January 2019. His four-year tenure as chairman ended on January 02, 2023.

The cabinet division had verbally asked the chairman to continue working till January 21, 2023, which he rejected. The cabinet division has already initiated the process for the appointment of the new chairman.

Earlier the federal government decided against extending the term of retired Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa as PTA chairman. The cabinet division had sent a summary for a 4-year extension in the tenure.