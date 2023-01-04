PTA Slaps 4 Telcos With Rs. 29 Million Fine

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has imposed a penalty of Rs. 29 million on four Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) over their failure to meet the Quality of Service (QoS) standards laid down in their licenses.

The licensees have been directed to improve the quality of services to meet the target value of QoS parameters as per the license standards and QoS Regulations. In case of failure to comply, legal proceedings will be initiated against the licensees as per applicable law.

Officials sources told ProPakistani that PTA recently conducted a survey in five cities including Sialkot, D.I. Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Mardan, and Mastung using smart benchmark quality of standard tool. The survey noted that the four operators including Jazz, Telenor, Zong, and Ufone were found non-compliant with regard to observing parameters of QoS.

The results were then forwarded to the licensee with directions to submit a detailed report containing reasons for non-compliance with a few parameters. PTA also called for initiating corrective measures to enhance service quality.

The officials said that PTA imposed a penalty of Rs. 7 million on Jazz for non-compliance with regard to observing parameters of QoS in Sialkot, D.I. Khan, and Tando Allah Yar. The Authority imposed a penalty of Rs. 6 million on Telenor for non-compliance with regard to observing parameters of QoS in Sialkot, D.I. Khan, and Tando Allah Yar and Rs. 6 million for non-compliance in Mardan and Mastung.

PTA imposed a penalty of Rs. 3 million on Ufone for non-compliance with regard to observing parameters of QoS in Sialkot, D.I. Khan, and Tando Allah Yar and Rs. 2 million for non-compliance in Mardan and Mastung.

The Authority also imposed a penalty of Rs. 5 million on Zong for non-compliance with regard to observing parameters of QoS in Mardan and Mastung.