Outgoing PTA Chairman Makes Massive Transfers, Postings

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 4, 2023 | 8:34 pm

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reshuffled 10 officers across different divisions, according to an official notification issued on Monday (January 2).

Surprisingly, the date of the reshuffle coincided with the day on which the four-year tenure of PTA Chairman Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa ended.

ALSO READ

According to sources, the process for the appointment of a new chairman has been initiated by the federal government and it will take 3 more weeks to complete. The outgoing chairman has been asked to continue working till the appointment of a new chairman to run the day-to-day affairs of the authority.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had rejected a summary for a four-year extension in the tenure of the outgoing chairman.

Following are the details of the transfers/postings:

Sr. Name Existing Posting New Posting
1. Khurram Ali Mehran Director (PR) Director,
CPD Directorate / CP Division
2. Sadaqat Ali Director Director,
B&A Directorate / Finance Division
3. Malahat Obaid Director Director,
PR Directorate / Coord Division
4. Dr. Shahbaz Nasir Director Director,
EA Directorate / CA Division
5. Waqas Ahmed Director (CPD) Director,
Regional Office Multan / Enforcement Division
6. Abdul Wahid Khalil Deputy Director,
Regional Office Multan / Enforcement Division		 Deputy Director,
Wireline Directorate / Licensing Division
7. Abdul Rehman Memon Deputy Director,
Wireline Directorate / Licensing Division		 Deputy Director,
Zonal Office Rawalpindi / Enforcement Division
8. Faheem Iqbal Assistant Director,
Zonal Office Rawalpindi / Enforcement Division		 Assistant Director,
S&D Directorate / S&D Division
9. Naveed Ahmed Assistant Engineer,
Regional Office Multan / Enforcement Division		 Assistant Engineer,
Zonal Office Lahore / Enforcement Division
10. Qurban Ali Khanzada Office Attendant, R&I Section /
Admin Directorate		 Office Attendant,
Zonal Office Karachi / Enforcement Division

ProPK Staff

lens

Mahira Khan Exudes Old-School Charm in Peach Saree [Images]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Commuters Face Routiune Traffic Jams Due To Bhara Kahu Bypass Construction
Read more in proproperty
close
>