Outgoing PTA Chairman Makes Massive Transfers, Postings

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reshuffled 10 officers across different divisions, according to an official notification issued on Monday (January 2).
Surprisingly, the date of the reshuffle coincided with the day on which the four-year tenure of PTA Chairman Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa ended.
According to sources, the process for the appointment of a new chairman has been initiated by the federal government and it will take 3 more weeks to complete. The outgoing chairman has been asked to continue working till the appointment of a new chairman to run the day-to-day affairs of the authority.
It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had rejected a summary for a four-year extension in the tenure of the outgoing chairman.
Following are the details of the transfers/postings:
|Sr.
|Name
|Existing Posting
|New Posting
|1.
|Khurram Ali Mehran
|Director (PR)
|Director,
CPD Directorate / CP Division
|2.
|Sadaqat Ali
|Director
|Director,
B&A Directorate / Finance Division
|3.
|Malahat Obaid
|Director
|Director,
PR Directorate / Coord Division
|4.
|Dr. Shahbaz Nasir
|Director
|Director,
EA Directorate / CA Division
|5.
|Waqas Ahmed
|Director (CPD)
|Director,
Regional Office Multan / Enforcement Division
|6.
|Abdul Wahid Khalil
|Deputy Director,
Regional Office Multan / Enforcement Division
|Deputy Director,
Wireline Directorate / Licensing Division
|7.
|Abdul Rehman Memon
|Deputy Director,
Wireline Directorate / Licensing Division
|Deputy Director,
Zonal Office Rawalpindi / Enforcement Division
|8.
|Faheem Iqbal
|Assistant Director,
Zonal Office Rawalpindi / Enforcement Division
|Assistant Director,
S&D Directorate / S&D Division
|9.
|Naveed Ahmed
|Assistant Engineer,
Regional Office Multan / Enforcement Division
|Assistant Engineer,
Zonal Office Lahore / Enforcement Division
|10.
|Qurban Ali Khanzada
|Office Attendant, R&I Section /
Admin Directorate
|Office Attendant,
Zonal Office Karachi / Enforcement Division