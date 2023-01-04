Outgoing PTA Chairman Makes Massive Transfers, Postings

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reshuffled 10 officers across different divisions, according to an official notification issued on Monday (January 2).

Surprisingly, the date of the reshuffle coincided with the day on which the four-year tenure of PTA Chairman Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa ended.

According to sources, the process for the appointment of a new chairman has been initiated by the federal government and it will take 3 more weeks to complete. The outgoing chairman has been asked to continue working till the appointment of a new chairman to run the day-to-day affairs of the authority.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had rejected a summary for a four-year extension in the tenure of the outgoing chairman.

Following are the details of the transfers/postings: