UAE’s Global Village Unveils Special Package for Schools

Global Village, Dubai’s cultural entertainment venue, has officially unveiled Season 27’s school packages, encouraging teachers and students of all ages, to participate in fun learning activities.

The two packages called, School Trip and After-School Trip, provide various types of learning experiences to children who can take a break from their academic lives to have fun at the Global Village.

According to Executive Director (Marketing) at Global Village, Jaki Elleby, the two packages have been formed after a deep examination so that students can get unique sensory, kinesthetic, interactive, and learning experiences.

He further noted that Global Village will encourage them and make them more curious about the world.

Below are the details of both packages:

School Trip

Starting at AED 85, the School Trip package provides learning experiences of global cultures and traditions at “Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium,” a Ripley’s franchise with over 260 displays from all over the world.

Students will also have a chance to experience “Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze,” under this package, where they’ll learn about reflection, refraction, and optical illusions.

In addition, the package also provides them a visit to “Ripley’s Moving Theater 4D,” which will give the students an overview of multi-sensory technology. At the same time, as an add-on, students can also visit “Snowfest Ice Rink,” an artificial outdoor ice-skating spot.

Besides, a meal and a teacher’s educational kit with activities and exercises for their students are also included in the School Trip package.

After-School Trip

Starting at AED 100, it also includes the same activities as above as well as dance and theatre workshops by Global Village’s bollywood and hip hop instructors.

As far as add-ons are concerned, the After-School Trip offers the same ice rink experience, or a caricature workshop, giving children an opportunity to work as an artist.