Sindh Announces a Minimum Compulsory Attendance Percentage for Annual Inter Exams

Sindh’s College Education Department (CED) has fixed a minimum compulsory 70% attendance for students for appearing in the annual examinations.

According to details, CED has issued a notification in this regard, directing government colleges to ensure students attain the minimum compulsory attendance percentage.

Teachers and Principals of public sector colleges have been asked to take steps in this regard to motivate students to regularly attend classes. Failure to meet the attendance threshold will result in missing the annual examinations.

Meanwhile, students have expressed mixed reactions over this decision. Some have termed it as a step in the right direction while others have labeled it would prove counterproductive.

Last month, the Sindh government announced the schedules for matriculation and intermediate examinations for the academic year 2022-23.

Matric exams across the province will be held from 8 May 2023, and inter exams will commence from 22 May 2023. The question papers will contain MCQs of 20 marks, short questions of 40 marks, and long questions of 40 marks.