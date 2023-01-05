Martin Dow Group Wins 2 Divertsity & Inclusion Awards

Martin Dow Group, a leading multinational healthcare group in Pakistan, has received Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Benchmark Awards 2023 in 2 categories.

The company received the ‘Best Practice’ award in the ‘Work-Life Integration, Flexibility, & Benefits’ category for demonstrating exemplary global practices in DEI, and was also recognized as ‘Progressive’ in the category of ‘Community, Government Relations & Philanthropy’.

Shahrukh Masood, Group Director HR & Corporate Communications at Martin Dow, while expressing elation on this recognition, said, “We are proud to be recognized by the global platform for our healthy work culture, CSR activities, and community engagement programs.”

“These awards are in line with our values as we create opportunities for all our partners to flourish, and we are here to improve the quality of life for the communities we serve,” he added.

He further said, “Martin Dow Group’s activities are aligned with the internal & external goals of GDEIB. We believe in healthy work culture in all our departments including flexing working hours, weekly work-from-home, health and fitness opportunities through gym and sports, and opportunities for growth.’’

“This can be done through capacity building programs, facilities for female employees such as Baby’s daycare, women leadership program, pay-con, health awareness sessions,” he added.

Martin Dow Group is constantly working on various philanthropic initiatives, helping differently-abled citizens, improving socio-economic status, promoting mental wellness, promoting education, providing healthcare facilities, flood relief activities, supporting marginalized groups like deaf communities, etc.

Global DEI Benchmarks Awards give an opportunity for organizations to present their diversity, equity, and inclusion accomplishments with a focus on a social and economic impact on all stakeholders.

Martin Dow Group will continue to further lead in its work practices and create opportunities for all its partners to flourish.