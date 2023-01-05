Pakistan Business Council Expresses Satisfaction Over Govt’s Economic Policies

Pakistan Business Council has expressed satisfaction over the government’s economic policies.

A five-member delegation of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) led by its Chairman Muhammad Aurangzeb called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday. The delegation assured the prime minister that it stands with the government in its efforts to bring the economy back on track.

The prime minister said that the government is working hard to stabilize the economy and blamed the previous government for damaging the country’s economy.

The prime minister said that the government will overcome the economic challenges with the support of the business community and the general public.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Board of Investment and Special Initiatives Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa and Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, State Bank of Pakistan Governor and Federal Board of Revenue Chairman.