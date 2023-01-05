Samsung Launches Galaxy A14 5G With Much Better Specs and Low Price

Ahead of its major Galaxy S series launch event, Samsung is launching various budget phones in different regions. The Galaxy A14 5G is the latest one to join the fray with a Dimensity chip, a large battery, and multiple color options to choose from.

Design and Display

The Galaxy A14 5G is quite similar to its predecessor in terms of design, but the screen resolution has been upgraded from 720p to 1080p. The panel is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and sizable surrounding bezels. There is a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for fast unlocks.

Internals and Software

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC remains unchanged and it still comes with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage that is expandable through a microSD card. In terms of performance, the Dimensity 700 goes on par with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G chip, which is impressive for an entry-level phone.

The A14 boots the latest Android 13 OS with Samsung’s One UI 5 on top.

Cameras

Just like last year, there is a 50MP main camera on the rear, alongside a duo of 2MP shooters for depth sensing and macro photography. These still have PDAF support and are capable of 1080p video recording at up to 30 FPS.

The 5MP selfie camera has been upgraded to 13MP wide-angle lens that can also record 1080p videos.

Battery and Pricing

Battery specs are also identical to A13 5G including a 5,000 mAh power cell with support for 15W wired charging.

You can choose between Black, Light Green, Dark Red, and Silver color options at a starting price of $200.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Specifications