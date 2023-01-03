Samsung Galaxy S23 to Bring Free Storage Upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks have been quite abundant over the past few weeks, but we’re not done yet. The latest rumor has it that the three S23 models will come with an increased base storage option of 256 GB to replace the 128 GB offered previously.

This leak comes from tipster Ahmed Qwalder. He also predicts that Ultra models will have up to 512 GB or 1 TB onboard storage.

Also, we may get 8GB RAM for the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus and 12 GB for Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, previous leaks have indicated that there will also be a cheaper 8 GB RAM variant for the S23 Ultra. This would match the configurations available for the S22 Ultra.

Last year’s Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus had 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is available with 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB of storage, giving you the most configurations to choose from. But given the latest leak, it seems that the 128 GB option may be gone for good. No other options may be added to the mix.

This upgrade is technically a free one, but if the Galaxy S23 phones’ starting prices are the same as the predecessors, Samsung will reduce the number of variants available to the lineup this year.

This would be a welcome upgrade for many as even 128 GB storage on phones is starting to feel insufficient these days. Apps and games continue to get bigger with every generation and file sizes for photos are increasing as well, especially if your phone camera goes to 108MP and beyond.

Perhaps this will be the year when the 128 GB storage option slowly phases out for flagship phones as rival companies often tend to follow in Samsung’s footsteps. But we do not expect to see this change on mid-rangers for some time.