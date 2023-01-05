Samsung Launches Highly Affordable Galaxy F04 in India

After an extensive teaser campaign, the Galaxy F04 has finally arrived in India, carrying little to no surprises in specs. The Galaxy F04 is a rebranded Galaxy A04 that launched in October last month.

Design and Display

It has the exact same display as its A series sibling, which is a 6.5-inch PLS LCD with 720p resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Even the design is no different with two cameras on the back and a waterdrop notch for the front-facing shooter. There is no fingerprint sensor on the phone.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, you will find a modest MediaTek Helio P35 chip, based on the 12nm node. There is only a single 4 GB/64 GB memory, but you can add up to 1 TB of extra storage through the microSD card.

For software, you get the dated Android 12 with One UI on top.

Cameras

Sadly, the camera resolution takes a hit on the Galaxy F04. It has a 13MP main camera instead of the 50MP shooter from its sister phone, and this is paired with only a single 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots.

Thankfully, the selfie camera brings no downgrades as it is still the same 5MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh battery should keep the phone going through at least 2 days of use. You also get 15W fast charging this time.

Samsung Galaxy F04 has a starting price of only $115 in India. There is no word on a global launch yet.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Specifications