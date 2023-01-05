Sony Honda Mobility Reveal Their New Electric Car Prototype

Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) has unveiled its new electric vehicle (EV) prototype. Dubbed “Afeela”, the EV incorporates the expertise of both, Honda and Sony to compete in next-generation cars.

SHM showcased the Afeela at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. The EV has a smooth body and a blacked-out roof. The car will derive its power from Qualcomm’s “Snapdragon” digital chassis.

Sony Honda Mobility CEO Yashuhide Mizuno told the trade show:

In order to realise intelligent mobility, continuous software updates and high-performance computing are required. To that end, we will work closely with Qualcomm.

Qualcomm released the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC on Wednesday, which handles autonomous driving, cockpit, and infotainment functions. A Qualcomm executive told Reuters that combining those functions can lower expenses.

Sony will focus on developing the technical equipment for the car such as UI, screens, and various sensors while Honda will look after the mechanical side.

Mizuno stated the Afeela will include over 40 sensors. Furthermore, Epic Games — maker of the popular video game “Fortnite” — will incorporate its Unreal Engine 3D production tool in the car.

The company highlighted that Afeela will compete with premium EVs in terms of performance, tech, and price. SHM plans to launch its first batch of EVs in North America by early 2026.