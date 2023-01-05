Koral to PWD Expressway Project Will Finish by April: Report

Travelers on the Expressway, particularly between Korang Bridge (Gulberg Green) and the PWD inter-change, may find relief soon as the expressway Project Director told The News that this 4-kilometer stretch from Korang nullah bridge to the PWD interchange should be finished by April or May 2023.

ALSO READ Orange Line BRT Has No Facilities for Disabled and Elderly

The director reportedly stated that laying girders on the piers is the most challenging phase. The 150-meter bridge requires 33 girders on 30-meter-high piers. For strength, these piers are piled 35 meters deep in the nullah bed, he highlighted.

The director further added:

Each girder is 50 meters long and weighs 170 ton and there is no suitable space available where a crane could be installed to lift these girders. So, a different technique is being used to lift, pull and lay these girders on the piers and it takes two to three days to lay one girder.

The Project Director said the 35-meter-long east side of the railway bridge will be finished by 31 January. The west side bridge will take five to six months to build because the 1960s-era bridge must be destroyed.

ALSO READ Biggest Tractor Manufacturer Shuts Down Operations in Pakistan

CDA Director Public Relations Asif Ali told The News that work on this stretch is going well and that physical work from PWD to T-Chowk has begun. He added the monsoon rains slowed operations, delaying the project. Ali stated that the project will be completed by April or earlier.