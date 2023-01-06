Lenovo Unveils Laptop-Inspired ThinkPhone With a Back That’s Tougher Than Steel

Lenovo, which acquired Motorola nine years back, has officially announced its first co-branded smartphone called ThinkPhone by Motorola. The latest phone makes use of the company’s business-focused brand and even features Lenovo ThinkPad’s signature red button.

The ThinkPhone mainly aims at security and also has ThinkPad-like features such as a shared clipboard and automatic connection over Wi-Fi.

ALSO READ Dubai Implements New Customs Duty of Over AED 300 on International Goods

Design and Display

The ThinkPhone by Motorola offers a robust design with a lightweight aramid fibre rear panel, which is claimed to be stronger than steel. It doesn’t just end here, the device’s frame is aircraft-grade aluminum and sports Gorilla Glass Victus at the front.

The front gets a 6.6-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1080px resolution and 144Hz refresh rate as well as HDR10+ support.

The ThinkPhone is available in Carbon Black, but don’t be fooled – this is not your typical black phone. In addition to its unique red key that can be customized for various tasks such as opening the Walkie Talkie app through Microsoft Teams or a business or field app, the ThinkPhone also boasts impressive durability. It has been certified with an IP68 rating and can withstand drops from up to 1.25 meters as well as being submerged in water for up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, thanks to its MIL-STD 810H certification.

Internals and Software

Internally, Lenovo ThinkPhone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which is paired with up to 12 GB of RAM. It comes in different storage options of up to 512 GB.

In terms of software, it has Android 13, while details regarding UI haven’t been disclosed yet but we’ll keep you posted about it.

To further secure sensitive information, the ThinkPhone also includes the Moto KeySafe processor, which stores PINs, passwords, crypto keys, and other data in a tamper-resistant environment. For IT administrators, the ThinkPhone can be easily configured for business clients through the use of Moto OEMConfig or Moto Device Manager.

Cameras

The Lenovo ThinkPhone has a 50MP f/1.8 main camera with PDAF and OIS for photography. A 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide shooter with Macro Vision is present. The front features a 32MP self-portrait camera with AF.

ALSO READ UAE’s Same Day Visit Visa Renewal Service in Dubai Proves a Hit

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone’s 5,000 mAh battery supports wireless charging as well as wired charging at 68W and 15W, respectively. It also comes with a wired charger, a rare sight nowadays.

It will soon be available in the United States (US), Europe and Latin America. However, its price is yet to be announced.

Specifications