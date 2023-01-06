Twitter Full of Praise for Valiant Sarfaraz After Brilliant Century

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Sarfaraz Ahmed, chalked up a stunning century in the second innings of the series finale against New Zealand in Karachi.

Sarfaraz, who scored 78 runs in the first innings, stepped to the crease when the home team was struggling on 80 for five on the last day of the match.

The 35-year-old cricketer stitched a valuable 123 runs partnership with Saud Shakeel to put the Babar Azam-led team on the edge of a series win.

It is the fourth consecutive fifty-plus score for Sarfaraz Ahmed in the ongoing series, who also became the leading run-scorer in the series.

After scoring a fighting century at the crucial stage of not only the match but also the series, Sarfaraz received huge praise on social from cricket fans.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Applause from the dressing room for a terrific knock 🙌#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/9FQ6nA8MpO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 6, 2023

Top knock from Sarfaraz Ahmed 👌 With 92 runs needed, can he take Pakistan to victory? 🤔 #WTC23 | #PAKvNZ | 📝 https://t.co/5TMMWQ0jQl pic.twitter.com/aLofa33zVb — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2023

How good has Sarfaraz Ahmed been with the bat since his return! #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/HuAMdaAU5b — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 6, 2023

When life gives you another chance, grab it like Sarfaraz Ahmed! What a player 👏 #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/h8icazMuwZ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 6, 2023

Congratulations @SarfarazA_54 bhai You did it 😍❤️ Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nDaawQEQpR — Mariya Rajput (@mariya_raj10) January 6, 2023

what a knock @SarfarazA_54 babu u are true champion Allah nazar se bachaye ameen👏 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 6, 2023

If @SarfarazA_54 can win it from here for Pakistan it will be one final blow to his critics, & those who left him out. 💪 — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) January 6, 2023

Sarfaraz Ahmed brings up his 4️⃣th test 💯 #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/hfcidEC6jd — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) January 6, 2023

Thank you @SAfridiOfficial

You were who made sure to add @SarfarazA_54 in final XI,

In result Sarfaraz didn't let down you & he made Pakistan proud.

سرفراز سے زیادتی شاہد نے ختم کروائی نتیجہ سرفراز ہیرو بن گیا pic.twitter.com/fApClMhpSP — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) January 6, 2023