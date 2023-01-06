Twitter Full of Praise for Valiant Sarfaraz After Brilliant Century

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Sarfaraz Ahmed, chalked up a stunning century in the second innings of the series finale against New Zealand in Karachi.
Sarfaraz, who scored 78 runs in the first innings, stepped to the crease when the home team was struggling on 80 for five on the last day of the match.
The 35-year-old cricketer stitched a valuable 123 runs partnership with Saud Shakeel to put the Babar Azam-led team on the edge of a series win.
It is the fourth consecutive fifty-plus score for Sarfaraz Ahmed in the ongoing series, who also became the leading run-scorer in the series.
After scoring a fighting century at the crucial stage of not only the match but also the series, Sarfaraz received huge praise on social from cricket fans.
Here are some reactions on Twitter:
