Cristiano Ronaldo’s Move to Saudi Club Draws More Controversy

Last week, the Al Nassr club in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The Portugal captain was formally revealed as an Al-Nassr player after agreeing to a £ 175 million-a-year contract when he arrived in KSA earlier this week.

While speaking on the contract, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said, “I hope to play after [Wednesday] if the coach thinks there’s a chance.”

Meanwhile, the superstar, who won two La Liga titles, may have to wait even longer to make his debut for the nine-time Saudi Pro League champions.

It was reported that Al-Nassr has exceeded its foreign player quota, as the club may only keep nine foreign players.

The official said that the club has yet to register Ronaldo, whose contract is worth an estimated 200 million euros, as there is no space for another foreign star.

The official further added that one of the foreign players must leave to register Ronaldo, either by selling or by mutually canceling the contract.

A source from another club has also confirmed that Al-Nassr has not yet registered the Portugal captain, despite ongoing talks to trade one of the players.