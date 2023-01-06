Asian Cricket Council Responds After Najam Sethi Takes a Dig at India’s Jay Shah

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) responded to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi’s comment on the ACC Calendar for 2023-24.

In an official statement, the ACC stated that it sent the calendar to all the cricket boards on December 22 but received no response from PCB.

ALSO READ Cristiano Ronaldo’s Move to Saudi Club Draws More Controversy

It further added that some of the ACC member boards have also shared their take on the pathway but it is still awaiting a response from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

ACC went on to say that the calendar was finalized by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13.

The controversy erupted after the newly appointed PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, reacted sarcastically to Jay Shah’s unilateral presentation of the schedule.

Last year, BCCI Secretary had said in a statement that they will not send the Men in Blue to Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

The statement did not sit well with the then-PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, who responded to Jay Shah’s statement in a rather aggressive mood.

Days after Najam Sethi took charge as PCB chief, a reporter asked him during a press conference whether the new management will stick to Ramiz’s stance.

Najam Sethi responded that he will discuss the Asia Cup 2022 with the Asia Cricket Council and decide what is best for them.