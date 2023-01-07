Dubai Announces Traffic Plan for Al-Salam Cycling Championship

United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has notified a temporary closure of several main roads of Dubai on 8 January (Sunday).

UAE’s transport authority made the announcement on Twitter and advised citizens to use alternate roads because Elite Men’s Race in Al Salam Cycling Championship will take place from 1:30 PM to 6 PM.

إليكم الطرق المتأثرة في #دبي تزامناً مع سباق النخبة رجال ضمن الدورة السابعة من بطولة السلم للدراجات الهوائية 2022 – 2023 يوم الأحد 8 يناير 2023 ابتداءً من الساعة 1:30 ظهراً ولغاية 6:00 مساءً. #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات #راحتكم_تهمنا pic.twitter.com/EgeQhZTzW3 — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 6, 2023

Following roads will be affected for 10-15 minutes by the Elite Men’s Race:

Sr. Roads 1. Jumeirah Street 2. Infinity Bridge 3. Al Khaleej Street 4. 2nd December Street 5. 2nd Zaa’beel Street 6. Al Mustaqbal St. (with the Future of Museum Roundabout) 7. Al Meydan Street 8. Manama Street 9. Expo Street 10. Lehbab Road 11. Al Qudra Street 12. Al Boursa Street 13. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan At Nahyan Street

RTA also stated that the Al Qudra cycling track will partially be closed on Sunday during the time of Elite Men’s Race and added that cyclists are urged to use alternate lanes.