Dubai Announces Traffic Plan for Al-Salam Cycling Championship

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 7, 2023 | 10:51 am

United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has notified a temporary closure of several main roads of Dubai on 8 January (Sunday).

UAE’s transport authority made the announcement on Twitter and advised citizens to use alternate roads because Elite Men’s Race in Al Salam Cycling Championship will take place from 1:30 PM to 6 PM.

Following roads will be affected for 10-15 minutes by the Elite Men’s Race:

Sr. Roads
1. Jumeirah Street
2. Infinity Bridge
3. Al Khaleej Street
4. 2nd December Street
5. 2nd  Zaa’beel Street
6. Al Mustaqbal St. (with the Future of Museum Roundabout)
7. Al Meydan Street
8. Manama Street
9. Expo Street
10. Lehbab Road
11. Al Qudra Street
12. Al Boursa Street
13. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan At Nahyan Street

RTA also stated that the Al Qudra cycling track will partially be closed on Sunday during the time of Elite Men’s Race and added that cyclists are urged to use alternate lanes.


