Pakistan Destined for Progress and Development Due to Govt’s Measures: Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar Friday said that due to pragmatic measures taken by the government, the country is destined for progress and development.

The minister held a virtual meeting with Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun. He highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between the Bank and Pakistan for supporting Pakistan in difficult times.

Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in a virtual meeting with President Jin Liqun of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, lauded his and of Chinese leadership’s support to Pakistan in these challenging times. President Jin assured of AIIB’s continuous cooperation to Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/sNpxOSnppY — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) January 6, 2023

Dar highlighted the economic outlook of the country and said that the present government inherited a weak economic legacy but is focusing on fixing things in the right direction and is introducing reforms in all sectors to achieve economic growth and development.

The finance minister also apprised the AIIB president of the damages caused by the floods in Pakistan and their impact on the economy. The forthcoming Donor’s Conference in Geneva was also discussed in the meeting. The finance minister also extended an invitation to the AIIB president to visit Pakistan.

AIIB Assures Pakistan of Complete Support

Liqun lauded the relationship between Pakistan and the AIIB and appreciated Pakistan for being an excellent member of the AIIB. He appreciated the economic policies and reforms of the present government for the social uplift of the masses. He highlighted the role of AIIB in infrastructure development projects and investment and extended AIIB’s complete support and cooperation to Pakistan.

The minister thanked the president for his continuous support to Pakistan for the sustainable economic development of the country.