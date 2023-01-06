Saudi Arabia Alters Marriage Law for Cristiano Ronaldo and His Girlfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, will be breaching the law of Saudi Arabia during their stay in the country as they are not legally married while the authorities are expected to look the other way.

The Portuguese star has joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr Football Club after his exit from Manchester United. With the football icon living in Saudi Arabia to participate in the Saudi Pro League, he is set to break the local laws.

According to Saudi Arabia’s law, a couple is forbidden to stay in the same house without a marriage contract. Hence, Cristiano and Georgina be contravening Saudi law by staying together in the country. However, they are not expected to be punished by the authorities.

According to the law experts, Saudi authorities will opt to pass over the matter considering the stardom of Cristiano Ronaldo and the anticipated success of the Saudi Pro League linked to it.

The star footballer has signed the deal with Al-Nassr for two and a half years, receiving £177 million per year.