Saudi Arabia Announces Installment Scheme for Domestic Hajj Pilgrims

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 7, 2023 | 6:10 pm

Saudi Arabia has announced an installment plan for domestic Hajj pilgrims under which they can pay their total cost of pilgrimage in three installments.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Twitter that domestic pilgrims are permitted to pay 20% of the total amount as the first installment within 72 hours of reserving a spot. The second installment, equal to 40% of the total cost, is due by 7 Rajab 1444 AH (29 January 2023).

The third and final installment is due by 10 Shawwal 1444 AH (30 April 2023), less than two months before the Hajj season begins in late June this year.

The Ministry opened electronic registration for booking a spot for Hajj on Thursday. Domestic pilgrims, including expats in the Kingdom, can apply via Ministry’s website or Nusuk portal. After receiving Hajj approval, the Ministry will shortlist domestic pilgrims through an online lottery process.

Saudi Arabia has launched four packages for domestic Hajj pilgrims this year, with prices ranging from SR 3,984 (Rs. 240,883) to SR 11,841 (Rs. 715,940).

