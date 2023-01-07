Suspected Convicted of 20 Robberies Escapes Police Custody in Rawalpindi

A suspect involved in 20 robberies escaped the custody of police officers in charge of Adiala Jail.

According to details, the suspect escaped after making the officer-on-duty open his handcuffs. The suspect escaped when he was being taken to a local court from the jail. He had originally been arrested at Subzi Mandi police station and incarcerated.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Announces Installment Scheme for Domestic Hajj Pilgrims

The Adiala Jail administration contacted the Islamabad Police after the suspect escaped.

Margalla police station registered a case against the concerned police officers and arrested 2 officers who were on duty during the escape of the accused.

ALSO READ Israel Imposes Even More Restrictions on Palestine After Historic Defeat at UN

In related news, Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan presided over a meeting at the Regional Police Office (RPO)’s office in Rawalpindi on Friday. He directed officers to improve their performance by taking timely action against criminal elements. Supervisory officers who do not control crime will not have the right to stay in their seats, said the IGP.