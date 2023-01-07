The PlayStation 5 Shortage is Finally Over: Sony

Inventory has been low ever since the console was released. This was due to a variety of factors including a continuing global semiconductor shortage and extreme weather such as the Taiwanese drought, which greatly affected chip production. Fabrication plants need several million gallons per day of specially treated pure water. While consumer demand for electronic goods soared, semiconductor foundries were forced to close down due to Covid-19 lockdowns. These problems were further exacerbated by trade tensions with China and the United States. Both countries have been investing heavily in self-sufficiency and looking to the future as tensions continue to rise, particularly over Taiwan. The United States has committed $52 billion to build more domestic semiconductor foundries.

Many other countries, including the European Union, India, and China, have also made plans to boost local chip manufacturing. Virtually all electronic devices that use microchips are now more expensive. In August, Sony announced price increases for the PS5 in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The United States remains unaffected for now.