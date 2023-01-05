PlayStation 5 Sales Reach 30 Million Globally

Jim Ryan, President, and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that PlayStation 5 sales have exceeded 30 million units worldwide.

ALSO READ Sony’s Xperia 1 V May End Massive Camera Bumps

Ryan spoke out about the remarkable sales numbers during a CES 2023 press conference that took place a few hours ago today. He stated that December 2022 was the largest month for PS5 sales to date. The President of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) also confirmed that PS5 shortages should not be a problem anymore.

Ryan stated that PS5 is at the “center of all innovation”.

We truly appreciate the support and patience of the PlayStation community as we managed unprecedented demand amid global challenged over the past two years.

The executive added that the PS5 supply improved towards the end of last year and that December marked the largest month ever for sales. “Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward.”

The CEO also spoke about upcoming titles that are launching later this year.

With PS VR2’s launch around the corner, and blockbuster games like Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming to PlayStation 5 later this year, it’s never been a more exciting time to be a part of the PlayStation communityy.

ALSO READ Sony Xperia 5 IV Launched With Bigger Battery and Flagship Specs

Sony reported in November last year that it had sold more than 25,000,000 PS5 units around the world as of September 2022, which was the end of the second quarter of its financial year 2022. Going by this statement, Sony sold another 5 million PS5 consoles within three months. According to Sony’s financial records, it sold approximately 3.3 million units during the quarter before.

Already published inventory numbers suggested that Sony was stocking up for the holiday season to rack up those sales numbers.