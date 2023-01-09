Gilgit-Baltistan to Introduce Doorstep Documents Delivery Service

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has decided to launch a doorstep service called Madadgar to deliver important documents to the citizens, eliminating the need to wait in long queues outside government offices.

ALSO READ UAE’s New Visa Rules Promote Longer Stays in the Country

Initially, it will be launched in Skardu to gauge the public reaction. Following the launch, citizens will be able to get documents such as domicile, birth certificate, legal heirship certificate, police verification, municipal certificates or approvals, etc, while sitting at their homes.

For the delivery of the registration form, citizens will need to call a toll-free number, which hasn’t been announced yet. After filling out the forms, a postman will collect the documents from the applicant’s home and submit them at the required government office. The documents will be delivered to the applicant after the proper procedures have been completed.

Speaking about the initiative, Chief Secretary GB, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, stated that the move will ensure good governance and improve public departments’ efficiency.