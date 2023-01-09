Sindh’s Anti-Terrorism Courts Saw Highest Acquittal Rate in 2022

The number of acquittals in the 32 special Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) of Sindh province was the highest in 2022.

Last year, 81.74 percent of the accused were released from the courts while in 18.15 percent were convicted.

According to the details, 3,286 cases were filed in the 32 special ATCs of the province during the past year, out of which 2,903 cases reached a verdict. Out of those cases, 527 were sentenced while 2,373 were acquitted. Meanwhile, 1,874 cases are still pending in the province’s special courts.

Similarly, 2,386 new cases were filed in addition to 1,311 old cases during 2022 in 20 special ATCs in Karachi, out of which 1,950 cases were decided.

In Karachi’s courts, the accused were sentenced in 350 cases, the ratio of which was 17.95 percent, and in 1,599 cases were acquitted, which was 82 percent. 1,452 cases are still pending in Karachi’s ATCs.

Likewise, in the other districts of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Mirpur Mathilo, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kandhkot, 900 new cases were filed in addition to 547 old cases in 12 special ATCs during the year 2022.

Out of which 953 cases were decided. The courts convicted the accused in 177 cases, which was 18.57 percent, and acquitted the accused in 774 cases, which was 81.22 percent. 422 cases are still pending in the said courts.