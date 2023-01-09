Huge Number of Tourists Visit Northern Areas to Enjoy Snowfall

With the arrival of snow, a large number of tourists have begun to visit the country’s scenic mountainous areas.

Despite harsh weather, travelers flocked to major tourist spots such as Murree, Malamjaba, Kalam, Naran, Kaghan, Swat, Hunza, Ziarat, Chitral, and Kashmir on Sunday, as they do every year.

A considerable number of families made plans to visit these locations to experience the stunning beauty of hilly areas as well as snow, taking advantage of the winter holidays scheduled till January 8.

Mubarak Hussain, CEO of Karakoram Explorers, revealed that the number of domestic and foreign travelers had increased significantly following the season’s first snowfall.

Hunza recieving fresh Snowfall as winter is not season but festival of Joy 😊 pic.twitter.com/S4keTAeuBA — Pakistan Tours 360 (@Paktourntravel) January 8, 2023

He indicated that vacationers in some areas are experiencing lodging challenges and high prices. This is because hotels and other establishments were closed before the beginning of the latest snowfall period in November.

He added that many were looking to take advantage of the winter holidays by visiting tourist locations, but they should take precautions before leaving.

He explained that the Naran-Kaghan road had been blocked since November 2022 and that the only way to reach these areas was via the Karakoram highway.

He recommended that people look into weather forecasts, traffic conditions, and routes before heading to these destinations.