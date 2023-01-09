Video of Little Ambassador of Winter Sports in GB Holding Pakistani Flag Goes Viral

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 9, 2023 | 11:03 am

The Shyok Winter Festival 2023, a local sports competition in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), began on 7 January in Khaplu’s City Park, near Siachen. The event, which is scheduled to end today (9 January), included a variety of competitive winter sports such as ice hockey, rock climbing, tiako polo, and others.

Notably, the Canadian High Commissioner, Ambassadors from other countries, climbers, and entertainment enthusiasts attended the festival’s inauguration ceremony on 7 January.

Also, to best represent the festival, a little girl who is an exceptional ice skater has been chosen as the festival’s official ambassador. Her ice skating demonstration video, in which she proudly displays the Pakistani flag, has also gone viral. Netizens praised the little girl as she skated across the icy lake, hoisting the Pakistani flag.

Besides, the event also included other types of entertainment activities like food stalls, singing, and so on. Renowned vocalists, including Manzoor Balti, Niaz Group, and Agha Group also performed during the festival, which drew a massive gathering.

