Islamabad and Punjab’s Schools and Colleges Reopen Amid Rumors of More Holidays

Despite the prevailing cold weather, the academic process in the schools and colleges of Islamabad and Punjab has resumed today, with the students returning to classes with heavy hearts.

Over the weekend, rumors on social media platforms claimed that the Federal Education Ministry had extended the closure of schools and colleges in Islamabad beyond 7 January. However, the Ministry was quick to shoot down the fake news.

It is to clarify that no such decision has been taken to extend winter holidays any further in Islamabad Capital Territory. The attached document circulating on social media is "Fake" and needs not to be given attention. Let us all stay away from #disinformation. pic.twitter.com/JEqJGbOa5p — Ministry of Education and Professional Training (@EduMinistryPK) January 8, 2023

Initially, the Ministry, on 13 December, had notified the closure of schools and colleges from 26 to 31 December. On 29 December, the Ministry had extended the holidays in public and private educational institutes in Islamabad till 7 January.

On the other hand, schools and colleges in Punjab have also reopened today. Last week, media outlets reported that the Punjab government had extended winter vacations in schools and colleges.

However, School Education Department (SED) and Higher Education Department (HED) refuted such stories and clarified that schools and colleges will reopen on 9 January.

Schools are open tomorrow. All the rest are FAKE NEWS. Believe this. Welcome back. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 8, 2023

Both SED and HED had initially notified the closure of schools and colleges from 24 to 31 December. The academic process was slated to resume on 2 January. However, due to cold weather, the holidays were prolonged till 7 January.