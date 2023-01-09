Kid Cured of Rare Life-Threatening Disease After Over 3 Months

A kid suffering from Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a life-threatening disease of hands and feet, was discharged from Children Complex after 103 days of hospitalization in Multan, including 71 days spent on a ventilator.

An official at Children Complex told APP on Sunday that Mujahid, 12, was a patient of GBS, a rare disorder in which the immune system of a person’s body attacks their nerves.

ALSO READ Busiest Airports: Dubai Drops to 2nd But Still Gets Millions of Passengers from 1 City

Weakness and tingling in hands and feet are usually the first symptoms, and if the patients are not cured, the lower part of their bodies are paralyzed, he said, adding that GBS is a life-threatening disease.

He informed that the patient was discharged from the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) through the continuous efforts of Dr. Asim Khursheed and his team.

ALSO READ Woman Gang-Raped in Lahore Under the Guise of Job Offer

Tracheostomy was conducted after the 25th day of ventilation, he said, adding that the patient developed ARDS, Vent associated Pneumonia, and Resistant UTI, which are usual infections after a patient was placed on a vent, the source explained.

The kid left the hospital with a smiling face after 103 days of treatment, he said.