Woman Gang-Raped in Lahore Under the Guise of Job Offer

A woman was gang-raped in Lahore whilst being led there under the guise of a job offer, According to reports from Sunday.

A first information report (FIR) on the victim’s accusation has been made at Gujjar Pura Police Station under the provisions of abduction and sexual assault.

As per the FIR, the victim revealed that the accused, Khalil, offered her a job and requested to meet her at Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital.

When she arrived, the suspect led her to a house where he, along with two more perpetrators, confined her in a room and assaulted her at gunpoint.

The victim claims that the suspect also filmed footage of the offense on a smartphone and warned her not to contact the authorities.

She went on to say that she connected with the suspect Khalil on social media, and he identified himself as the manager of a pharmaceutical company.

According to a police officer, the investigation is being conducted to arrest the culprits who went into hiding after the crime was committed. He stated that authorities are attempting to track down the perpetrators’ locations using data from their cell phones.