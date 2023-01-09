Oppo A56 5G Launched Again With New Chipset and Smoother Display

As if it wasn’t confusing enough already, Oppo has launched an S version of the Oppo A56 5G, which was launched in November 2021. However, the new A56s 5G is identical to the Oppo A57 which launched last year with the same specs and design.

Design and Display

Just like the Oppo A57, this one also has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD that is limited to 720p resolution but has a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. There is a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for fast unlocks. The display can hit 600 nits of peak brightness.

Internals and Software

The MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset also remains unchanged and it is paired with up to 8 GB RAM. You can choose between 128 GB and 256 GB storage options, both of which are expandable through a microSD card.

Even though it’s a 2023 handset, you only get Android 12 OS out of the box with Color OS on top.

Cameras

There is a 13MP (1/3.06″, 1.12µm) main camera on the back, which is capable of 1080p video recording at 30 FPS. There is also a 2MP depth sensor to aid with portrait shots. The selfie camera inside the waterdrop notch is an 8MP snapper that is also capable of 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh battery carries over from the Oppo A56 5G, but it still lacks any sort of fast charging. At least the USB C port is still there.

Oppo A56s 5G has a starting price of $189 in China and it will be available in Black and Blue color options.

Oppo A56s 5G Specifications