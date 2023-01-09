Pakistan Govt Changes Rules Making Many People Ineligible for Hajj

A spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday announced that having a bank account will be a prerequisite for people who want to perform Hajj.

According to Samaa, after approval by the federal cabinet, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Abdul Shakoor will announce the final Hajj Policy for 2023. The applications for this year’s Hajj are expected to open by the end of February.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Announces Installment Scheme for Domestic Hajj Pilgrims

The Minister for Religious Affairs reached Jeddah today to attend International Hajj Conference. According to a spokesperson of the ministry, the participants of the conference will be briefed on Hajj arrangements and facilities in light of Saudi Vision 2030.

During the visit, the minister will also hold meetings with important Saudi officials.