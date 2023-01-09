Zameen.com Organizes Groundbreaking Ceremony of Grand Orchard by Premier Choice International

Zameen.com, along with Premier Choice International, laid the foundation stone of Grand Orchard in Rawalpindi.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at DHA Phase 1, which was inaugurated by Brigadier Muhammad Jawad Administrator DHA Islamabad/Rawalpindi.

He was accompanied by Brigadier Nazir Hussain Khan, Retd Secretary DHAI-R, Mohsin Aziz Khawaja Director Marketing DHAI-R, and CFO DHA Pervaiz Usman.

Zameen.com was represented by Assistant Director Acquisitions Mohsin Gulzar and Head of Acquisitions Adeel Nasir. Premier Choice International’s CEO Amran Zia and Mahad Imran along with other senior officials of the organization were also among the attendees.

Grand Orchard is a project of Premier Choice International which is one of the most successful developers in Pakistan. Premier Choice International has previously delivered innovative and exciting projects including River Hill 1,2,3,4, Box Park, and River Loft.

Grand Orchard in DHA Phase 1 has excellent amenities of a modern mall, open-plan serviced apartments. DHA Grand Orchard is a one-of-a-kind commercial and residential project built on a four-lane boulevard with a two-lane dedicated service road leading to the project.

The project is renowned for its distinctive futuristic design, being a completely card-based community (same card for parking access, amenities, apartments, etc.), four-layered security, Grade AAA parking, luxury lifestyle amenities, ecological facilities management approach, and effective waste management and water preservation.

Addressing the event, Zameen.com’s Assistant Director Acquisitions Mohsin Gulzar, said that the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad could get the best financial benefits from this project.

He added that the future would also bring out more profitable projects by Zameen.com and Premier Choice.

On this occasion, CEO Premier Choice International Amran Zia said that Zameen.com is the most trusted name in Pakistan’s real estate market and they are proud to work with this organization.