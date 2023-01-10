4th Financial Crime Summit to be Held this Week

The 4th Financial Crime Summit will be held this week on January 14, 2023 in Karachi, with the theme ‘Post-FATF Financial Crime Action Plan – Continuing the National Anti-Financial Crime Agenda’.

The Summit is being organized by Dellsons Conferences under the banner of Dellsons Associates, together with its Knowledge Partner, A. F. Ferguson & Co., a member firm of the PwC network.

The two organizations have been collaborating regularly to put together knowledge-sharing and capacity-building events for the banking and financial services community, pertaining to a wide range of key topical matters.

President Arif Alvi is expected to grace the event as the Chief Guest. Speakers and panelists at this high-profile summit include Presidents & CEOs and compliance chiefs of commercial banks and other entities, and senior representatives of regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies, including SBP, SECP, FMU, FBR, FIA, NACTA, and PSX among others.

There will also be participation of some foreign financial crime experts from across consulting, fintech, and academic backgrounds.

Speaking on the relevance of the Summit, Ibrahim Amin, Chairman Dellsons, stated, “Pakistan has taken great strides in addressing the FATF action plan and coming out of the grey list, with the State Bank of Pakistan and numerous other government bodies playing a key role to achieve the target.”

“Real challenge now is to continue with the momentum, particularly in these times of economic and political vulnerabilities, and ensure Pakistan does not become a target of FATF increased monitoring list in the coming years.”

“Thus the 4th Financial Crime Summit will make a vital contribution in this regard by bringing together national and international stakeholders and experts, to share their insights, knowledge, and expertise.”

Some of the key topics that will be covered in the Summit include insights from relevant regulators and LEAs in Pakistan on the latest financial crime trends, FATF compliance journey, and post-FATF action plan.

Also included are the impacts of financial crime strategies on business models, results of the 2nd Financial Crime Survey conducted by A. F. Ferguson & Co., a member firm of PwC network, financial crime considerations for fintechs, understanding the dark web, and related financial crime implications.