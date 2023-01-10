Saudi Arabia Finally Ends Age Limit For Hajj Pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has finally lifted restrictions on the Hajj pilgrims’ number and age limit for this season, three years after the coronavirus caused a worldwide travel ban.

Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al Rabiah, verified the announcement and stated that the pilgrims’ number will return to normal with no age limit.

Around 2.5 million performed Hajj in 2019, however, in 2022 only 900,000 pilgrims, including 780,000 foreigners participated in the holy pilgrimage due to COVID-19. On top of that, the maximum age limit was set to 65 years along with a mandatory coronavirus vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia announced an installment plan for domestic Hajj pilgrims under which they can pay their total cost of pilgrimage in three installments.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah tweeted that domestic pilgrims can pay 20% of the total amount as the first installment within 72 hours of reserving a spot. The second installment, equal to 40% of the total cost, is due by 7 Rajab 1444 AH (29 January 2023).

The third and final installment is due by 10 Shawwal 1444 AH (30 April 2023), less than two months before the Hajj season starts in late June this year. Domestic pilgrims, including expats in the Kingdom, can apply via Ministry’s website or Nusuk portal.