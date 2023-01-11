All iPhone 15 Models to Get Dynamic Island Screen: Leak

The Elec, a Korean news outlet, reported that Apple is planning to incorporate its pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout feature from the iPhone 14 Pro series into all models of the upcoming iPhone 15, including the non-Pro iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

According to the report, Apple has placed orders with component suppliers, such as Samsung Display, for equipment needed to produce these Dynamic Island displays. Additionally, Samsung Display has reportedly ordered equipment worth $19.3 million from South Korean company Philoptics to aid in the production of these displays.

ALSO READ Smartphones Android Are Getting Satellite Connectivity and SMS Thanks to Qualcomm

It is expected that Samsung Display will partner with additional companies to meet the growing demand for Dynamic Island displays from Apple. The Elec also speculates that the iPhone 16 Pro series may feature an Under Display (UD) Face ID solution. However, no additional information was provided about how this full-screen technology will be implemented.

Previous rumors had suggested that Samsung Display may collaborate with OTI Lumionics, a company that is working on a new generation of UD camera technology with specialized organic cathode patterning material for enhanced clarity above the camera and sensors.

These rumors had initially predicted that the UD Face ID feature would appear in the iPhone 15 Pro series, but it now seems unlikely. Recent rumors indicate that Apple has started trial production of the iPhone 15 in China, so more information is likely to be revealed soon.

ALSO READ Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Could Get a Price Cut [Leak]

iPhone launches usually take place around September – October, so we are still several months away from the official announcement. Rumor has it that Apple is planning to drop prices for the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus since these models are not selling as well as the Pro phones. This is mainly because the non-Pro phones don’t feature as many upgrades as their higher-end siblings.