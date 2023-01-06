Android Smartphones Are Getting Satellite Connectivity and SMS Thanks to Qualcomm

Apple introduced emergency satellite connectivity to its iPhone 14 models last fall and Android devices could follow suit. Qualcomm has recently announced Snapdragon Satellite, a two-way satellite messaging service, at CES 2023, which will be available for the next-generation of premium Android smartphones.

This partnership is possible thanks to Iridium, which operates a 66-strong low-Earth orbit satellite constellation. Globalstar, Apple’s partner for the service, is one of its main competitors.

Two-way messaging will be possible with Snapdragon Satellite for emergency use, as well as SMS texting and other messaging applications. Qualcomm clearly states that it will not be limited to emergencies but will also be used for other purposes in remote, rural and far-flung areas. Devices with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will be able to support the satellite.

Qualcomm claims that an emergency messaging feature, using Snapdragon Satellite, will be available on next-generation smartphones. It will be launched in selected regions in the second half of 2023.

Snapdragon Satellite can be extended to other devices, such as laptops, tablets, and cars. App developers and OEMs can offer unique services that take advantage of satellite connectivity. The satellite will also support 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), as soon as they are available.