All You Need to Know About Huawei P60 Series

Although the Huawei P50 series was launched over a year ago in August 2021, the company is rumored to release a new P series flagship device very soon.

According to recent leaks, the Huawei P60 and P60 Pro are set to launch in March 2022 and will reportedly boast improvements in cameras, screens, and battery life.

Display

The Huawei P60 Pro is said to feature a 6.6” 120Hz OLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200, which is an upgrade from the 1228 x 2700px of the P50 Pro. The screen is also reported to use high-frequency PWM dimming (1,920Hz) and the panel will be sourced from BOE. It will have a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera.

The P60 series is expected to adopt some features from the Mate 50 series like the Kunlun toughened glass for the screen and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Cameras

The rear camera of the P60 Pro is rumored to have a 50MP main sensor (a new Sony IMX888 module) and an ultra-wide camera upgraded to a 50MP sensor (possibly the IMX858, up from 13MP). The telephoto camera is rumored to use the same 64MP sensor (OmniVision OV64B).

The standard Huawei P60 is rumored to feature a different camera setup with its main camera using a 52MP IMX789 sensor with 1.12µm pixels. It will be joined by a 50MP ultra-wide (IMX858) and a 16MP telephoto camera (IMX351).

Both phones are said to be using the in-house XMAGE imaging system and feature variable apertures, similar to the Mate 50 Pro.

Internals

The P60 Pro is rumored to be powered by a 4G version of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 5,500 mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. For comparison, the P50 Pro had a Snapdragon 888 4G and a 4,360 mAh battery with 66W/50W charging.

The phones may support satellite communication, however, this will be based on the BeiDou constellation and may have limited support outside of China (as is the case with the Mate 50 phones).

Huawei has not yet officially confirmed the release of the P60 series or announced a specific launch date, but if the March release rumors are true, we can expect to hear official information soon.