Here Are the Most Used Smartphone Brands in Pakistan [2022]

The biggest smartphone brands are no surprise in Pakistan. We are already familiar with the leading names in our local market, but how different are they from the rest of the world, and what has changed since last year?

Let’s find out.

Samsung is Still Leading

According to the latest stats gathered from StatCounter, Samsung is still the undisputed king of smartphones in Pakistan in terms of market share in the last 12 months. Just like last year, it has a significant lead over the competition, but its supremacy has dwindled a bit in 2022.

Vivo Reaches Top 3

While it had a 24.51% market share in the same period last year, it has now subsided to 22.81%. At the time of writing, the top 3 smartphone brands in Pakistan are now Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo. Vivo has made a major leap over last year to become the second biggest phone maker, dethroning Oppo in the process, though it is still a tiny lead.

Surprisingly, Huawei is still kicking among the top 5 despite the lack of Google apps and services, but that’s nothing to celebrate as it’s losing its footing quite fast. Its 11% market share from last year has reduced to 8% in this period and it continues to recede.

Let’s not forget Infinix while we are talking about the top 5. The Chinese brand has grown since last year, reaching an 11.06% market share, which used to be 8.08% last year.

Xiaomi Needs a Push

Sadly for Xiaomi, it is still nowhere close to reaching the top 5, even though it has been a very prominent brand in Pakistan over the past years. It still has Apple and Tecno to beat, both of which rank higher than Xiaomi at the moment. But there is still light at the end of the tunnel for Xiaomi since Tecno and Apple have both lost some market share year on year.

Realme ranks even below Xiaomi as it owns only 3.75% of the market. Other lesser-known brands hold 2.34% of the nationwide share.

Global Numbers

The global stats are drastically different from Pakistan. Samsung is still the emperor of the global market, but it shares that throne equally with Apple. Both of them control 28% of the market. Xiaomi is nowhere near these two big names, but it is still the third biggest phone company around the globe.

Huawei ranks 4th on this chart, but that is only because of its healthy presence in China. Oppo is right behind Huawei with a 5.45% market share.